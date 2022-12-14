Things to Do Dec. 14-15, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY, Dec. 14Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St. N., Vale, (541) 473-3133.Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.Ontario High School Band winter concert, 7 p.m., Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater, Four Rivers Cultural Center (campus entrance), 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.THURSDAY, Dec. 15Treasure Valley Quiltmakers meeting, 10 a.m., business meeting follows, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 842 Alameda Drive, Ontario, (541) 881-1463, (541) 889-6602.Working women with disabilities social group, noon to 1 p.m., EOCIL business center, 1021 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-3119.Payette County Historical Society and Museum monthly meeting, 3:30 p.m., Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 642-4883.Aiken Elementary winter concert, 5 p.m., Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater, Four Rivers Cultural Center (campus entrance), 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.Vale Airport committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St N., Vale, (541) 473-3133.Ladies Night, 6 p.m., Payette Library Community Room, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.Fruitland Lions Club, 6 p.m. potluck, Doug’s Playroom, 302 S.W. Third, Fruitland, (208) 283-5865.Ontario Parks Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.New Plymouth VFW Post 9036 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 114 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.Malheur Watershed Council meeting, 7 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 710 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-1417.Alameda Elementary (grades 4-6) winter concert, 7:30 p.m., Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater, Four Rivers Cultural Center (campus entrance), 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags S.w. Fifth Ave. Ontario Vale City Hall Music Commerce Museums Meeting Payette County Museum Four Rivers Cultural Center Concert Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
