TODAY, Dec. 10

Holiday bazaar, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Commercial Building and Girvin Hall, Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario.

Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

SATURDAY, Dec. 11

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ontario Municipal Airport fire station, 81 S.W. 33rd St., Ontario.

Vaccination clinic, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mini Market, 401 S. Oregon St., Ontario, info: (541) 889-3119 ext. 103; transportation: (541) 889-3119 ext. 109.

Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Commercial Building and Girvin Hall, Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario.

SUNDAY, Dec. 12

Vaccination clinic, noon to 4 p.m., Gonzalez Market, 368 Southeast Second St., Ontario, info: (541) 889-3119 ext. 103; transportation: (541) 889-3119 ext. 109.

