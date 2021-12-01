Purchase Access

TODAY, Dec. 1

Confidential testing for HIV, Hep C and Syphilis, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Unique Boutique Thrift Store, 189 S. Oregon St.,

Walk-in vaccine clinic, 1 to 6 p.m., Malheur County Health Department, 1108 S.W. Fourth St., (541) 889-7279, www.malheurhealth.org.

Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.

THURSDAY, Dec. 2

Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 10 a.m., Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario.

Vision support group, 1 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.

Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 7 p.m., Planning and Building Department, 458 S.W. Third St., Ontario.

FRIDAY, Dec. 3

Santa’s Breakfast, 6:45 a.m., Elk’s Lodge, 20 S.W. Third St., Ontario.

Idaho property tax relief presentation, 11 a.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223

Holiday bazaar, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Commercial Building and Girvin Hall, Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario.

Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Adrian High School (Old Gym) 305 Owyhee St., Adrian, (541) 372-2335.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 2 to 5 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-7279, www.malheurhealth.org.

Lantern Parade and Christmas tree lighting, 6 p.m., Main Street, Payette, (208) 401-6647 or facebook.com/promotepayetteidaho.

Christmas Spirit and Light show, 5 to 8 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191.

Grand opening of Chicano Art exhibit (Eddie Melendrez), 5 to 8 p.m., in the Harano Gallery, Four River Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario (541) 889-8191.

