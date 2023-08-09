Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.
THURSDAY, Aug. 10
Payette County Fair, Payette County fairgrounds, 310 East Blvd., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5000, payettecountyfair.org.
Community Conversation on opioid use & stigma, session 1, 9 to 11:30 a.m., session 2, 1 to 3:30 p.m., 212 S.E. 10th St, https://bit.ly/3DGxSex.
Jewelry and craft day, 1 to 3 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.
Car seat safety checks, 4 to 6 p.m., weather permitting, Ontario Fire & Rescue Department, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
Ontario Library District Board Meeting, 5 p.m., meeting room, Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario; Zoom info at https://bit.ly/ONT_Lib_Board; For more info, Darlyne Johnson, (541) 889-6371.
Ontario City Council special meeting and public hearing, 5:30 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 881-3201, www.ontariooregon.org.
Talent show, 7 p.m., Rex Theater, 240 A St. West, Vale.
Southwestern Idaho Birders Association meeting, 7 p.m., visitor’s center at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Lowell, Nampa, (208) 454-9001.
Killebrew Miracle League of Payette board meeting, 7 p.m., Meechan's Diner, 116 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 707-4654.
Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, contingent on agenda items, 7 p.m., 1130 3rd Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-6018.
Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 7 p.m., Terry Leighton Memorial Public Safety Training Facility, 55 N.E. Second Ave., Ontario.
FRIDAY, Aug. 11
Payette County Fair, Payette County fairgrounds, with market sale at 6:15 p.m., 310 East Blvd., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5000, payettecountyfair.org.
5 o’Clock Somewhere in Paradise (fundraiser), Four Rivers Cultural Center - Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden, 6-10:30 p.m., $40, 676 SW 5th Avenue, (541) 889-8191, 4rcc.com/
