TODAY, Aug. 6
Payette County Fair, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Payette County fairgrounds, New Plymouth, http://www.payettecountyfair.org.
Payette County Rodeo, 8 p.m., Payette County fairgrounds, New Plymouth, http://www.payettecountyfair.org.
SATURDAY, Aug. 7
Payette County Fair, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Payette County fairgrounds, New Plymouth, http://www.payettecountyfair.org.
Payette American Legion Post 33’s pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette.
Free screening of “The Biggest Little Farm,” 2 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, ww.4rcc.com.
Farewell party for the Raus (Nyssa Police Chief Raymond Rau and his wife, Nyssa City Librarian JoElle Rau), 2 to 4 p.m., Nyssa Senior Center, 316 Good Ave.
Payette County Rodeo, 8 p.m., Payette County fairgrounds, New Plymouth, http://www.payettecountyfair.org.
