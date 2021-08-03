TODAY, Aug. 3

Payette County Fair, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Payette County fairgrounds, New Plymouth, http://www.payettecountyfair.org.

Fair sees plenty of company

A breeding pig is on display during the Payette County Fair’s swine show in 2020. The fair is this week, with today marking the first day.

Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.

Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Nyssa Public Library, 319 Main St., Nyssa.

National Night Out, 6 p.m., Mesa Park, 200 N.E. 12th St., Fruitland, www.natw.org.

Armoral Tuttle Public Library board meeting, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.

Payette Public Library Teen Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture meeting, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, Nyssa City Hall, 301 Main St., Nyssa, (541) 372-3091.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 4

Payette County Fair, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Payette County fairgrounds, New Plymouth, http://www.payettecountyfair.org.

Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.

