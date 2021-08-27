FRIDAY, Aug. 27

Mary Munoz farewell party, 1 to 3 p.m., Rose Advocates, 1520 1st Ave. S., Payette, roseadvocatesesm@gmail.com or (208) 740-7253.

Payette Farmers Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Kiwanis Park, Payette.

