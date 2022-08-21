TODAY, Aug. 21
Neighborhood Watch meeting (for Valley Estates and Shunn Subdivision, Ontario), 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Father Kirkpatrick Hall, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 829 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (208) 405-1712, skiowyhee@yahoo.com.
MONDAY, Aug. 22
Ontario Airport Committee meeting, 6 p.m., Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 881-8848.
Payette Boys & Girls Club Initiative meeting, 6 p.m., rotating location in Payette, (208) 740-0111.
Ontario School District board meeting, 7 p.m., District Office board room, 195 S.W. Third St., Ontario.
Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 200 S. Whitley, Fruitland, (208) 452-4421.
TUESDAY, Aug. 23
Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Adrian Elementary School, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.
Ontario City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.
Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy’s Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675.
Public hearing for CDBG grant sewer rehabilitation, 6 p.m., Ontario City Hall, 444 SW 4 th Street, Ontario, (541) 881-3232.
Legislative meet and greet, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Florence Findley Building, Treasure Valley Community College campus, Southwest Fifth Street, Ontario. Info/RSVP: John Breidenbach at (541) 889-8012.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, (attend in person; by phone at (253) 215-8782 (meeting ID 225 421 4421; host key 048643); or by Zoom — download app first — at https://bit.ly/ValeCC_meetings). Info: (541) 473-3133.
