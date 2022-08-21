Purchase Access

TODAY, Aug. 21

Neighborhood Watch meeting (for Valley Estates and Shunn Subdivision, Ontario), 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Father Kirkpatrick Hall, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 829 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (208) 405-1712, skiowyhee@yahoo.com.



