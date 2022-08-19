Reception for outgoing HR Manager/Assistant to the City Manager May Swihart, 4 p.m., council chambers, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
Adrian’s Community Market, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the small park next to Succor Creek Coffee on Highway 201, (208) 573-3272, (541) 709-1391, Facebook and Instagram @adriancommunitymarket.
Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.
Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.
SATURDAY, Aug. 20
Ontario Saturday Market, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Moore Park, South Oregon Street and Southwest First Avenue, Ontario, (541) 889-4058, Facebook @OntarioSaturdayMarket.
Conversation on Aging in our Community, 1 to 4 p.m., at four locations (Ontario, Nyssa, Vale and Jordan Valley), includes lunch at noon, register by contacting (541) 889-7651, admin@ageplus.org or www.ageplus.org/register.
SUNDAY, Aug. 21
Neighborhood Watch meeting (for Valley Estates and Shunn Subdivision, Ontario), 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Father Kirkpatrick Hall, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 829 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (208) 405-1712, skiowyhee@yahoo.com.
