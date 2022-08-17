Purchase Access

TODAY, Aug. 17

Live After 5 in the Garden featuring Gary Tackett & Full Moon Rude, 5 to 8 p.m., Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.



To have your event listed in this section, contact Argus Observer editor at (541) 823-4818 or editor@argusobserver.com.

