TODAY, Aug. 17
Live After 5 in the Garden featuring Gary Tackett & Full Moon Rude, 5 to 8 p.m., Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Live After 5 in the Garden featuring Gary Tackett & Full Moon Rude, 5 to 8 p.m., Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.
Family Literacy Night, 6 to 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-6371.
Ontario Recreation board meeting, noon, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.
Treasure Valley Quiltmakers meeting, 10 a.m., business meeting follows, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 842 Alameda Drive, Ontario, (541) 881-1463, (541) 889-6602.
Working women with disabilities social group, noon to 1 p.m., EOCIL business center, 1021 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-3119.
Payette County Historical Society and Museum monthly meeting, 3:30 p.m., Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 642-4883.
Kiwanis Chicken Bar-B-Que (fundraiser), 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Beck-Kiwanis Park, 455 N.W. Eighth Ave., Ontario.
Weiser Farmers Market, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Weiser Train Depot, 1 State St., Weiser, (208) 549-1050 or jimfeltonwrrc@outlook.com.
Ladies Night, 6 p.m., Payette Library Community Room, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
Fruitland Lions Club, 6 p.m. potluck, Doug’s Playroom, 302 S.W. Third, Fruitland, (208) 283-5865.
Literacy Walk (aviation STEM adventure) with Malheur County Extension, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Ontario Municipal Airport, 581 S.W. 33rd St., Ontario, (541) 881-1419.
Ontario Parks Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
New Plymouth VFW Post 9036 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 114 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.
Malheur Watershed Council meeting, 7 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 710 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-1417.
Reception for outgoing HR Manager/Assistant to the City Manager May Swihart, 4 p.m., council chambers, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
Adrian’s Community Market, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the small park next to Succor Creek Coffee on Highway 201, (208) 573-3272, (541) 709-1391, Facebook and Instagram @adriancommunitymarket.
Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.
Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.
To have your event listed in this section, contact Argus Observer editor at (541) 823-4818 or editor@argusobserver.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.