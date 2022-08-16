TODAY, Aug. 16
Ontario Public Works meeting, 3 p.m., council chambers, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.., Ontario.
Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577; Zoom: https://bit.ly/TVCC_board Meeting ID: 923 9556 2688 with passcode: 088834; Telephone: (669) 900-6833 or (253) 215-8782 with passcode: 088834.
Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project meeting, 7 p.m., Owyhee Irrigation District meeting follows, Owyhee Irrigation District Office, 422 Thunderegg Blvd. Nyssa.
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. Join by phone: (571) 317-3129; access code 299-510-653; join online via GoToMeeting: https://bit.ly/MalCo_Court. Info: (541) 473-5124.
Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, noon to 1 p.m., Emma Humphrey Library, 150 A St. E. Vale.
Live After 5 in the Garden featuring Gary Tackett & Full Moon Rude, 5 to 8 p.m., Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.
Family Literacy Night, 6 to 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-6371.
Ontario Recreation board meeting, noon, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.
Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.
Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.
To have your event listed in this section, contact Argus Observer editor at (541) 823-4818 or editor@argusobserver.com.
