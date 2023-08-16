Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, noon to 1 p.m., Emma Humphrey Library, 150 A St. E. Vale.
Ontario Recreation board meeting, noon, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
ODFW Sage-Grouse Planning Team public meeting, Malheur Education Service District, 363 A Street West, Vale; 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Live After 5 concert with Killabrew Band, 5 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.
Sound Healing Session with Lea Nunamaker, 5:45 to 7 p.m., Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 216-3101.
Pioneer Place town hall meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Senior Citizen Center, 100 Longfellow St. S., Vale.
ODFW Sage-Grouse Planning Team public meeting, Malheur Education Service District, 363 A Street West, Vale; 6 to 8 p.m.
Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.
Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.
Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.
Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.
Treasure Valley Quiltmakers meeting, 10 a.m., business meeting follows, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 842 Alameda Drive, Ontario, (541) 881-1463, (541) 889-6602.
Working women with disabilities social group, noon to 1 p.m., EOCIL business center, 1021 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-3119.
Payette County Historical Society and Museum monthly meeting, 3:30 p.m., Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 642-4883.
Ontario Kiwanis Club annual Chicken Bar-B-Que (fundraiser), 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Beck-Kiwanis Park, 455 N.W. Eighth Ave., Ontario.
Vale Airport committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St N., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Ladies Night, 6 p.m., Payette Library Community Room, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
Fruitland Lions Club, 6 p.m. potluck, Doug’s Playroom, 302 S.W. Third, Fruitland, (208) 283-5865.
Ontario Parks Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
New Plymouth VFW Post 9036 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 114 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.
Malheur Watershed Council meeting, 7 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 710 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-1417.
