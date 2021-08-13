Friday, Aug. 13

Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Alive after Five by Ranch to Table Beef, 5 to 8 p.m., 1591 S. 16th St., Payette, info@payettechamber.org.

SATURDAY, Aug. 14

Free screening of “Reya and the Last Dragon,” 2 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, ww.4rcc.com.

Tags

Load comments