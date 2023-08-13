Sprint Boat Races, gates open at 10 a.m., $15 for adults, $10 for veterans, $5 for children 6-12, free for 5 and younger, Ontario Speedway, 1345 Golf Course Rd., Ontario, tickets: https://bit.ly/454kT2f, more info: ontariospeedway.com.
Greg and Glenda Bostock Gospel concert, at 10:30 AM and 6:00 PM, at Cornerstone Assembly of God, 515 E. Court Street, Weiser.
Malheur County Democrats meeting, 2 p.m., Brogan City Park, off John Day Highway with parking on 6th Avenue, bring lawn chairs.
Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce lunch forum, noon., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8012.
Vale Emergency Services meeting, 5 p.m., Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St. N., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Fruitland School Board, 6 p.m., district office, 303 S.W. Third Ave., Fruitland, (208) 452-3595.
New Plymouth School Board, 6 p.m., New Plymouth School District Office, 222 N. Plymouth Ave., Suite A, New Plymouth, (208) 278-5740.
Payette School Board, 6:30 p.m., Payette Alternative School board room (Galleon Room), 20 N. 12th St., Payette, (208) 642-9366.
Revitalize Ontario! organization committee meeting, 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (916) 804-4435, revitalizeontarioorg.@gmail.com.
Ontario Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
Nyssa School Board, 7 p.m., administration board room, 804 Adrian Blvd., Nyssa, (541) 372-2275.
Weiser School Board, 7 p.m., district office, 925 Pioneer Road, Weiser, (208) 414-0616.
Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fruitland City Hall, 200 S. Whitley Drive, (208) 452-4421.
Payette American Legion regular meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 230-9483.
TUESDAY, Aug. 15
Malheur County Economic Development Corp. Board meeting, 10 a.m., Malheur County Courthouse, Vale.
Ontario Public Works meeting, 3 p.m., council chambers, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.., Ontario.
Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577; Zoom: https://bit.ly/TVCC_board Meeting ID: 970 9364 1120 with passcode: 823142; Telephone: (669) 900-6833 or (253) 215-8782 with passcode: 823142.
