A driver and navigator team push the pace as they fly through the track at full throttle during the sprint boat races at Ontario Speedway in October of 2022. The first race weekend this year is Saturday and Sunday with a concert included in Saturday's festivities.
Payette County Fair, with Open Dairy Show at 9 a.m.; FFA, 4-H Livestock Judging Contest at 11 a.m.; Cloverbud Dog Show at 3:30 p.m.; Buyers Dinner at 4:30 p.m.; 4-H and FFA Market Sale at 6:15 p.m.; pre-rodeo at 6:45 p.m. and PRCA Rodeo at 8 p.m., Payette County fairgrounds, 310 East Blvd., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5000, payettecountyfair.org.
5 o’Clock Somewhere in Paradise (fundraiser), Four Rivers Cultural Center - Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden, 6-10:30 p.m., $40, 676 SW 5th Avenue, (541) 889-8191, 4rcc.com.
SATURDAY, Aug. 12
Ontario Saturday Market, 9:30 to 1:30 p.m., Moore Park, South Oregon Street and Southwest Fifth Avenue, Ontario, @OntarioSaturdayMarket on Facebook.com or (541) 889-4058.
Payette County Fair, with duck race at 10 a.m.; pet parade at noon; siphon tube contest at 12:30 p.m.; stick horse race at 2 p.m., pre-rodeo at 6:45 p.m. and PRCA Rodeo at 8 p.m., Payette County fairgrounds, 310 East Blvd., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5000, payettecountyfair.org.
Ontario City wide cleanup, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., locations TBA, checkpoint is at Moore Park on South Oregon Street and Southwest First Avenue, Info: Blu Fortner at (208) 860-6779 or homestreete@yahoo.com.
Sprint Boat Races, gates open at noon; includes Cliff Miller concert from 6 to 11 p.m., $15 for adults, $10 for veterans, $5 for children 6-12, free for 5 and younger, Ontario Speedway, 1345 Golf Course Rd., Ontario, tickets: https://bit.ly/454kT2f, more info: ontariospeedway.com.
SUNDAY, Aug. 13
Sprint Boat Races, gates open at 10 a.m., $15 for adults, $10 for veterans, $5 for children 6-12, free for 5 and younger, Ontario Speedway, 1345 Golf Course Rd., Ontario, tickets: https://bit.ly/454kT2f, more info: ontariospeedway.com.
Greg and Glenda Bostock Gospel concert, at 10:30 AM and 6:00 PM, at Cornerstone Assembly of God, 515 E. Court Street, Weiser.
Malheur County Democrats meeting, 2 p.m., Brogan City Park, off John Day Highway with parking on 6th Avenue, bring lawn chairs.
