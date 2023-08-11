TODAY, Aug. 11

Payette County Fair, with Open Dairy Show at 9 a.m.; FFA, 4-H Livestock Judging Contest at 11 a.m.; Cloverbud Dog Show at 3:30 p.m.; Buyers Dinner at 4:30 p.m.; 4-H and FFA Market Sale at 6:15 p.m.; pre-rodeo at 6:45 p.m. and PRCA Rodeo at 8 p.m., Payette County fairgrounds, 310 East Blvd., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5000, payettecountyfair.org.

Sprint Boat races wrap up final weekend

A driver and navigator team push the pace as they fly through the track at full throttle during the sprint boat races at Ontario Speedway in October of 2022. The first race weekend this year is Saturday and Sunday with a concert included in Saturday's festivities.


