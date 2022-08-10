TODAY, Aug. 10
Payette County Fair, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Payette County fairgrounds, 310 E. Blvd, New Plymouth, www.payettecountyfair.org, (208) 278-5000.
Songwriting workshop, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.
Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.
Talent Show Dress Rehearsal, 6:15 p.m., Rex Theater, 240 A St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3470.
Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.
THURSDAY, Aug. 11Payette County Fair, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Payette County fairgrounds, 310 E. Blvd, New Plymouth, www.payettecountyfair.org, (208) 278-5000.
Jewelry and craft day, 1 to 3 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.
Car seat safety checks, 4 to 6 p.m., weather permitting, Ontario Fire & Rescue Department, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
Weiser Farmers Market, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Weiser Train Depot, 1 State St., Weiser, (208) 549-1050 or jimfeltonwrrc@outlook.com.
Talent Show (Drexel H. Foundation’s 26th annual), 7 p.m., Rex Theater, 240 A St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3470.
Southwestern Idaho Birders Association meeting, 7 p.m., visitor’s center at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Lowell, Nampa, (208) 454-9001.
Killebrew Miracle League of Payette board meeting, 7 p.m., Meechan’s Diner, 116 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 707-4654.
Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, contingent on agenda items, 7 p.m., 1130 3rd Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-6018.
FRIDAY, Aug. 12Payette County Fair, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Payette County fairgrounds, 310 E. Blvd, New Plymouth, www.payettecountyfair.org, (208) 278-5000.
Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
FRCC’s Origin Story Exhibit opening, 6 to 8 p.m., Harano Gallery, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.
