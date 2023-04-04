This rendering is part of the print collateral being distributed by Treasure Valley Community College to show what the future Nursing-Allied Health Professions Center is expected to look like. The hope is to begin building this fall, with construction taking about 12 to 19 months, and getting students into the new building by fall of 2024 or winter 2025. Officials will begin the community/public phase of fundraising during a launch party at the current Tech-Lab Building from 5 to 7 p.m. April 4.
Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.
TVCC Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center fundraising launch party, 5 to 7 p.m., Tech-Lab Building, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Blvd., Ontario, (541) 881-5585, cyasuda@tvcc.cc.
Treasure Valley Connection (dinner and program); doors open at 5:30 p.m.; program at 6 p.m., Erika’s Kitchen, 1630 Third Ave. S., Payette, $14 per person, RSVP/Info: (208) 739-5030.
Payette Downtown Revitalization Town Hall and Presentation, 7 p.m., R&L Event Center at 633 2nd Ave. S., Payette, (208) 642-3487.
WEDNESDAY, April 5
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. Join by phone: (571) 317-3129; access code 299-510-653; join online via GoToMeeting: https://bit.ly/MalCo_Court. Info: (541) 473-5124.
Ontario Kiwanis Club meeting, noon to 1 pm, in Room 104 in the Weese Building, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Ave., Ontario, Kiwanis Club of Ontario Oregon is on Facebook.
Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.
