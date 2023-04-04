TODAY, April 4

Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

Treasure Valley Community College readies for public phase of fundraising for new nursing and allied health center

This rendering is part of the print collateral being distributed by Treasure Valley Community College to show what the future Nursing-Allied Health Professions Center is expected to look like. The hope is to begin building this fall, with construction taking about 12 to 19 months, and getting students into the new building by fall of 2024 or winter 2025. Officials will begin the community/public phase of fundraising during a launch party at the current Tech-Lab Building from 5 to 7 p.m. April 4. 


