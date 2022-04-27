Purchase Access

TODAY, April 29

Doll House Open House, noon to 4 p.m., 2375 Center Ave., Payette, (208)-642-2785.

Payette Chamber of Commerce - Live after Five, 5 p.m., R&L Event Center, 695-A 2nd Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-3487.

SATURDAY, April 30

Community Serve Day for the Western Treasure Valley, www.serveday.info, (541) 212-5209.

Hiroshima Peace Tree ceremony, 2 to 3 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.



