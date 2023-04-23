Things to Do April 23 Apr 23, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MONDAY, April 24Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce forum, noon, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.City of Ontario 2023-24 budget meeting, 6 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-7684, ontariooregon.org.Ontario Airport Committee meeting, 6 p.m., Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 881-8848. Payette Boys & Girls Club Initiative meeting, 6 p.m., rotating location in Payette, (208) 740-0111.Ontario School District board meeting, 7 p.m., District Office board room, 195 S.W. Third St., Ontario.Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 200 S. Whitley, Fruitland, (208) 452-4421.RSVPs due for former Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe’s retirement party (which is May 5 at Ontario Elks Lodge): $35 per person, RSVP with Amber Campbell at (208) 230-5699 or wolfcamp101@gmail.comTUESDAY, April 25Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Adrian Elementary School, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy's Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675. Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, (attend in person; by phone at (253) 215-8782 (meeting ID 225 421 4421; host key 048643); or by Zoom — download app first — at https://bit.ly/ValeCC_meetings). Info: (541) 473-3133. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Botany Armed Forces Construction Industry School Systems Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
