TODAY, April 20
Malheur County Budget Committee meeting, 9 a.m. til wrap in afternoon, Malheur County Courthouse, Room #106, Vale, dial-in: +1 (571) 317-3129 access code: 299-510-653, join on GoToMeeting at https://bit.ly/MalCo_meeting.
Darkness to Light Community Training by Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery, noon to 2:30 p.m., 780 S.E 6th St., Ontario, (541) 823-2526 or alena_brown@tvcrn.org.
Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, noon to 1 p.m., Emma Humphrey Library, 150 A St. E. Vale.
Ontario Recreation board meeting, noon, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.
Going away party for Ontario City Manager Adam Brown, 4 to 6 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.
Free Q Gong classes, 7 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.
Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.
THURSDAY, April 21Treasure Valley Quiltmakers meeting, 10 a.m., business meeting follows, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 842 Alameda Drive, Ontario, (541) 881-1463, (541) 889-6602.
Treasure Valley Quiltmakers 40th anniversary event (meet, greet and visit), 11 a.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 842 Alameda Dr., Ontario.
Working women with disabilities social group, noon to 1 p.m., EOCIL business center, 1021 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-3119.
Payette County Historical Society and Museum monthly meeting, 3:30 p.m., Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 642-4883.
Ladies Night, 6 p.m., Payette Library Community Room, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
Fruitland Lions Club, 6 p.m. potluck, Doug’s Playroom, 302 S.W. Third, Fruitland, (208) 283-5865.
Ontario Parks Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
New Plymouth VFW Post 9036 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 114 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.
Malheur Watershed Council meeting, 7 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 710 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-1417.
FRIDAY, April 22Grand opening Florence Findley CTE center, 3:30 p.m., Treasure Valley Community College, Southeast Fifth Street, Ontario (gather on east side of building).
Washington County Candidates Forum, 5:30 p.m., Vendome, 309 State St., Weiser, (208) 414-0452.
