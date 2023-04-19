TODAY, April 18

Malheur County 2023-24 Budget meeting, 9 a.m. to about 4 p.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. Join online via GoToMeeting: https://bit.ly/MalCo_Court access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.



