TODAY, April 18
Malheur County 2023-24 Budget meeting, 9 a.m. to about 4 p.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. Join online via GoToMeeting: https://bit.ly/MalCo_Court access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.
American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 15 N. 10th St., Payette, redcrossblood.org, (800) 733-2767.
Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577; Zoom: https://bit.ly/TVCC_board Meeting ID: 970 9364 1120 with passcode: 823142; Telephone: (669) 900-6833 or (253) 215-8782 with passcode: 823142.
Free Hatha Yoga classes, 6 p.m., the Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.
Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project meeting, 1 p.m., Owyhee Irrigation District meeting follows, Owyhee Irrigation District Office, 422 Thunderegg Blvd. Nyssa.
Ontario Kiwanis Club meeting, noon to 1 pm, in Room 104 in the Weese Building, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Ave., Ontario, Kiwanis Club of Ontario Oregon is on Facebook.
Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, noon to 1 p.m., Emma Humphrey Library, 150 A St. E. Vale.
Ontario Recreation board meeting, noon, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.
Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.
Workshop for Ways & Means Committee visit, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, Museum Theater Room, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 350-8404.
Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.
