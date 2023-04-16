TODAY, April 16
Democrats of Malheur County meeting, 4:30 p.m., in the Community Room at The Riverbend Place, 998 Fortner St., Ontario.
Democrats of Malheur County meeting, 4:30 p.m., in the Community Room at The Riverbend Place, 998 Fortner St., Ontario.
Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.
Baby Bank, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fruitland Church of the Brethren, 303 S. Minnesota Ave., Fruitland, (208) 452-4521.
Payette Syringa Lions Club, 11:30 a.m., The Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 739-3483. Lunch is available. Open to the public. INFO: (541) 419-9131.
Duplicate Bridge Club side game, 12:30 p.m., Ontario Elks Lodge, 20 S.W. Third St., Ontario, (541) 889-3541.
Payette Historical Commission meeting, 4 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.
Vale Public Works meeting, 5 p.m., Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St. N., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Malheur County Fair Board meeting, 6 p.m., Desert Sage Event Center, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, (541) 889-3431.
Payette departmental reports work session, 6 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.
New Plymouth City Council meeting, 6 p.m., New Plymouth City Hall, 215 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5338 ext. 3.
Malheur County Republican Central Committee meeting, 6:30 p.m., EAA Building, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario.
Payette City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.
New Plymouth Fire District meeting, 7 p.m., U.S. 30 and Locust St., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5519, nprfpd@outlook.com.
Malheur County Economic Development Corporation meeting, 10 a.m., Malheur County Courthouse,
American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 15 N. 10th St., Payette, redcrossblood.org, (800) 733-2767.
Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577; Zoom: https://bit.ly/TVCC_board Meeting ID: 970 9364 1120 with passcode: 823142; Telephone: (669) 900-6833 or (253) 215-8782 with passcode: 823142.
Free Hatha Yoga classes, 6 p.m., the Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.
Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project meeting, 1 p.m. NON-IRRIGATION MONTHS, 7 p.m., IRRIGATION MONTHS; Owyhee Irrigation District meeting follows, Owyhee Irrigation District Office, 422 Thunderegg Blvd. Nyssa.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.