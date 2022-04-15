Things to Do April 15-16

Family friendly Easter activities roll out on Saturday in Ontario and Payette.

 Stock art

FRIDAY, April 15

Fish Fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 N.W 7th St., Fruitland, (541) 212-1128.

SATURDAY, April 16EASTERavaganza Block Party, 1 to 4 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191 or www.4rcc.com

Community Easter Egg Hunt (ages 0-12), Central Park, near the public library on South 10th Street, Payette.



