Fruitland City Councilor Jeff Carpenter works the room at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario during Friday evening’s ONTCCY fundraiser. This was the first such fundraiser to be held for the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce since ONTCCY was put on hold in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oregon Department of Transportation is seeking a grant to improve its right-of-way on the East Idaho Avenue underpass near Walmart. That is pictured here in 2019, after the city did an extensive clean-up of the area. The underpass is part of the proposed 3-mile Tater Tots Trail, which will begins at the city’s water treatment plant and end at the Ontario State Park on the east side of Interstate 84, traveling alongside the Snake River.
ONTCCY (annual fundraiser for Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce), 5 p.m. social hour and silent auction; 6 p.m. dinner with live auction, $30, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8012, ceo@ontariochamber.com.
SATURDAY, April 15
National Parks Service charette for Tater Tots Trail, 4 to 6 p.m., Collings Gallery, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-3201.
Snake River Chapter Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet, 5 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, Info: Craig, (208) 739-7795.
SUNDAY, April 16
Democrats of Malheur County meeting, 4:30 p.m., in the Community Room at The Riverbend Place, 998 Fortner St., Ontario.
