Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.
THURSDAY, April 14Malheur Country Historical Society meeting, 11:30 a.m., Vale Senior Citizen Center, 100 Longfellow St., Vale, $9 includes lunch, Eunice Guerrant at egguerrant@gmail.com or (541) 889-4610; Bonnie Christensen at bvanatta@fmtc.com or (541) 881-7750); or Bob Butler at bob@butlerlooney.com.
Jewelry and craft day, 1 to 3 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.
Car seat safety checks, 4 to 6 p.m., weather permitting, Ontario Fire & Rescue Department, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
Ontario Library District budget meeting, 5 p.m., board meeting immediately after, Ontario Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-6371.
Southwestern Idaho Birders Association meeting, 7 p.m., visitor’s center at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Lowell, Nampa, (208) 454-9001.
Killebrew Miracle League of Payette board meeting, 7 p.m., Meechan’s Diner, 116 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 707-4654.
Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, contingent on agenda items, 7 p.m., 1130 3rd Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-6018.
FRIDAY, April 15Fish Fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 N.W 7th St., Fruitland, (541) 212-1128.
