District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, will host another joint virtual town hall about the 2023 Oregon legislative session tonight. It will be offered by by Zoom Webinar, register: tinyurl.com/APRILJVTH.
Oil and gas town hall meeting with Idaho Department of Lands, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Fruitland City Hall, 200 S. Whitley Dr., Fruitland.
Joint virtual town hall with Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom (register at tinyurl.com/APRILJVTH).
Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.
THURSDAY, April 13
Ontario Public Works meeting, 3 p.m., council chambers, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.., Ontario.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Ontario High School main parking lot, 1115 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, www.vfhc.org/covid-boost.
Homelessness TPM ad hoc committee meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
Malheur County Historical Society meeting, 11:30 a.m., Vale Senior Citizens Center, 100 Longfellow St. S., Vale.
FRIDAY, April 14
ONTCCY (annual fundraiser for Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce), 5 p.m. social hour and silent auction; 6 p.m. dinner with live auction, $30, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8012, ceo@ontariochamber.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.