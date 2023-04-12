TODAY, April 12

Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St. N., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Joint Virtual Town Hall April 12

District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, will host another joint virtual town hall about the 2023 Oregon legislative session tonight. It will be offered by by Zoom Webinar, register: tinyurl.com/APRILJVTH.


