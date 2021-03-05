Restocking fried fish

Charles Baines restocks a tray of beer-battered fried fish during a Corpus Christi Catholic Church fish fry in Fruitland in February of 2016. The meals will be offered up for the Lenten season each Friday this month. 

 Argus Observer, file

TODAY, March 5

Knights of Columbus Friday Night Fish Fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 N.W. 7th St., Fruitland, tickets at door.

SATURDAY, March 6

Payette American Legion Post 33’s pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center (theater entrance on back side), 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-7279.

Tags

Load comments