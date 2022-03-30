Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TODAY, March 30

Lenten luncheon, free soup and sandwiches from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., service at 1 p.m., Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 208 S.W. First Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-5458.

THURSDAY, March 31Western Treasure Valley Economic Breakfast, $10, 7 to 9 a.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, tickets at eventbrite.com.



Tags

Load comments