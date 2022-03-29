Purchase Access

WEDNESDAY, March 30

Lenten luncheon, free soup and sandwiches from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., service at 1 p.m., Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 208 S.W. First Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-5458.



