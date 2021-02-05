Pancakes

Pancakes are on tap again from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post No 33 Hall in Payette.

 Joe Keller | America’s Test Kitchen via TownNews.com Content Exchange

TODAY, Feb. 5

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden virtual town hall, 1 p.m., http://bit.ly/Wyden_townhall.

SATURDAY, Feb. 6

Payette American Legion Post 33’s pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette.

City cleanup, 10 a.m. check-in, near Jacksons on SW 4th Ave., Ontario

COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-7279, https://malheurhealth.org.

Tags

Load comments