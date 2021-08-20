TODAY, Aug. 20

Pop-Up Park with Four Rivers Cultural Center (free summer activities for the family), 4 to 5 p.m., Lions Park, 790 S.W. Third Ave. Ontario, www.4rcc.com, (541) 889-8191.

SATURDAY, Aug. 21

Payette Valley VFW Post 2738 and Ladies Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m., American Legion Hall, 300 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 642-9696.

Michael Joseph "Monkey" Vaughan

Michael Joseph "Monkey" Vaughan was last seen near his home in Fruitland on July 27.

Bring ‘Monkey’ Home Motorcycle Ride and Poker Run with live and silent auctions (fundraiser for the family of Michael ‘Monkey’ Joseph Vaughan), 10 a.m. Caldwell; noon, New Plymouth; 2:30 p.m., Weiser.

Tags

Load comments