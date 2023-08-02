Things to Do - Aug. 2-4, 2023 Aug 2, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY, Aug. 2Malheur County Fair (Play day), 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario.Fruitland Chamber of Commerce luncheon, noon, location TBA, fruitlandchamberidaho.org.Ontario Kiwanis Club meeting, noon to 1 pm, in Room 104 in the Weese Building, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Ave., Ontario, Kiwanis Club of Ontario Oregon is on Facebook.Public Health Learning Lab on Immunizations (free), 1 to 2 p.m., conference room, Malheur County Health Department, 1108 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7279, malheurhealth.org.Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.THURSDAY, Aug. 3Malheur County Fair (Celebrate Our Community day), 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario.Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.Vision support group, 1 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 4 p.m., Ontario Community Library.Vale Public Library (Emma Humphrey Memorial Library) meeting, 5 p.m., 150 A St. East, Vale, (541) 473-3902.FRIDAY, Aug. 4Malheur County Fair (Celebrate Our Heritage day) and ICA Rodeo (8 p.m.), 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fair Malheur County Fair Fair And Rodeo Learning Lab Malheur County Health Department Owyhee Riding Club Ontario Visitor And Convention Yoga Public Health Kiwanis Chamber Of Commerce Sociology Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
