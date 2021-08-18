TODAY, Aug. 18

Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.

Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.

Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.

THURSDAY, Aug. 19

Treasure Valley Quiltmakers meeting, 10 a.m., business meeting follows, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 842 Alameda Drive, Ontario, (541) 881-1463, (541) 889-6602.

Working women with disabilities social group, noon to 1 p.m., EOCIL business center, 1021 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-3119.

Payette County Historical Society and Museum monthly meeting, 3:30 p.m., Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 642-4883.

Ontario Kiwanis Club annual BBQ chicken dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Beck-Kiwanis Park, 455 N.W. 8th Ave., Ontario, (208) 739-2323 or (208) 739-2777.

Ladies Night, 6 p.m., Payette Library Community Room, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Fruitland Lions Club, 6 p.m. potluck, Doug’s Playroom, 302 S.W. Third, Fruitland, (208) 283-5865.

Ontario Parks Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.

New Plymouth VFW Post 9036 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 114 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.

Malheur Watershed Council meeting, 7 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 710 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-1417.

FRIDAY, Aug. 20

Pop-Up Park with Four Rivers Cultural Center (free summer activities for the family), 4 to 5 p.m., Lions Park, 790 S.W. Third Ave. Ontario, www.4rcc.com, (541) 889-8191.

Tags

Load comments