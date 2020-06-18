VALE — Cool temperatures did not keep young swimmers out of the Vale swimming pool on opening day on Wednesday.
The opening of the pool was being delayed, possibly till mid- or late-summer due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. However, city officials opted to go ahead and reopen it when Malheur County got the OK to move into the second phase of Reopening Oregon.
The first day was a free swim day.
Because of the pandemic, swimmers are being tracked. They must be signed in when they arrive at the pool and be signed out when they leave, with times recorded so they can be traced if a swimmer show positive with the virus.
It is noteworthy that the virus wouldn’t likely be contracted inside the water, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that evidence points to chlorine in public pools as a safety measure to kill COVID-19.
As a precaution for places not protected by chlorinated water, dressing rooms are closed. For this reason, swimmers need to arrive wearing swimsuits, and go home to change.
“We are thrilled,” said, Janeille Bennett, who serves on the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee. “Young people need to know how to swim.”
Indeed, pool manager Jodi Sharp was already signing up children for lessons before the pool opened.
In addition to the manager and assistant manager, there are 11 lifeguards. Bennett said it was a challenge to find someone to get them certified in time for the opening.
“I’m really happy” said Isaiah Mourroy, as he headed for the pool.
“This is the best time of summer,” Sandra Raven, who brought her children to the pool, said. “They have been counting down the days, counting down the hours.”
She said coming to the pool was incentive for them to get their chores done early.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.