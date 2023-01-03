‘They don’t do it for the fanfare’

Ruben Hernandez, right, and his family members host a barbecue for the Ontario Girls Wrestling Team during a boys soccer game tailgate event in late September, which was attended by State Treasurer Tobias Read to kick off the Ontario Promise program. The family’s business, Ultimate Lawn Care, has been selected as the top in 2022 for the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce annual Distinguished Citizens program.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Ultimate Lawn Care has been selected as Business of the Year for the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Distinguished Citizens Awards for 2022.

In a phone interview on Dec. 29 with John Breidenbach, CEO/president of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce and Board, said Ultimate Lawn Care is a family-owned business that has “done a lot for our community” and “do so many things behind the scenes.” He also noted how the business has been a Chamber member for 10 years.



