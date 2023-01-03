Ruben Hernandez, right, and his family members host a barbecue for the Ontario Girls Wrestling Team during a boys soccer game tailgate event in late September, which was attended by State Treasurer Tobias Read to kick off the Ontario Promise program. The family’s business, Ultimate Lawn Care, has been selected as the top in 2022 for the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce annual Distinguished Citizens program.
ONTARIO — Ultimate Lawn Care has been selected as Business of the Year for the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Distinguished Citizens Awards for 2022.
In a phone interview on Dec. 29 with John Breidenbach, CEO/president of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce and Board, said Ultimate Lawn Care is a family-owned business that has “done a lot for our community” and “do so many things behind the scenes.” He also noted how the business has been a Chamber member for 10 years.
“They don’t do it for the fanfare,” Breidenbach added.
Breidenbach said that the business was nominated for this honor by Ontario City Council President Ken Hart.
Hart included a “special comments” section with the nomination he submitted in which he went into detail on why he was prompted to nominate their business.
The business, owned and operated by Ruben and Armida Hernandez, has “given back to the community in numerous ways” stated Hart in his special comments.
Many examples of community involvement followed including how the Ultimate Lawn Care crew with the Hernandez family can be found “running concessions for our [Ontario High School] boy’s and girl’s soccer games and then donating all the proceeds to support those teams or other OHS programs such as the OHS wrestling team.”
During a tailgating event for the Ontario High School boys soccer team in late September, the Ruben family took care of the barbecue for the Ontario Girls Wrestling Team.
The family serving up smiles alongside free hamburgers and hotdogs. Among them were, Amy, Armida, Priscilla, Ruben and Tyra, some of whom were wearing ‘Team Hernandez’ T-shirts. Those were in support of daughter and sibling, Hanna Hernandez, an OHS junior who is in wrestling and soccer, who was not at the event.
Hart gave another example of how the Hernandez family has been an influential part of the community by highlighting how for the past ten years “Ruben and his family coached and financially supported the Field of Dreams recreation girls’ softball program each summer.” He went on to describe how this team went on to win “many tournaments” and “served as a great starter program for our OHS girls’ softball team.” The team, Hart notes, “made it to the playoffs nearly every year towards the end of the Field of Dreams team and sponsorship.”
Among other involvement in the community, Hart said that giving back to the community is just part of who the Hernandez family is. Armida works as a teacher at May Roberts Elementary and the couple’s daughter Julie is an overseer of recruitment for Treasure Valley Community College and “leads the Diversity Committee for the City of Ontario.”
In his closing comments, Hart said he was proud to nominate Ultimate Lawn Care for this honor “given their support for the community as a business and a philanthropic example for all our local businesses.”
