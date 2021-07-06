ONTARIO — As of noon today, only 27.4% of ballots that went out to 6,278 registered voters for the City Councilor Recall Election have been returned.
Today is Election Day and ballots can still be dropped off in an official ballot box in Ontario or Vale until 8 p.m. tonight.
The Ontario drop box is outside the Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave. and the Vale drop box is in the parking lot behind the Malheur County Courthouse, on the corner of C and Bryant streets.
Only a simple majority of votes is needed in order to determine whether Ontario City Councilor Freddy Rodriguez will be recalled.
Rodriguez' was elected to his seat in 2018, and his term is set to go through the end of 2022. He serves as the council president, which he was nominated for by Councilor Ken Hart, who had been elected to fill a position vacated by Dan Capron, the former council president.
