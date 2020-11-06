ONTARIO
Over the next two Saturdays, local high-schoolers can earn a college credit in business from Treasure Valley Community College at no cost. This opportunity is part of the annual Emerging Leaders Summit. This year, it will be offered in an alternative format — spread out over two days with students able to attend either virtually or in a very limited capacity on campus, due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19.
In order to take, what is normally a “big crazy event,” organizers had to get “very creative this year,” according to Chase Van Weerdhuizen, recruiting coordinator at TVCC, and director of Emerging Leaders.
Normally, the annual event sees about 800 people including volunteers and students from throughout the Western Treasure Valley packing the John J. Easley Memorial Gymnasium at Ontario’s community college. This year, the event will be limited to 145 total students, with only 45 being able to attend in person.
And the in-person spots have already filled up according to Van Weerdhuizen. There were 45 slots available for those classes, which will have students divided into three smaller groups and socially distanced in three different classrooms, he said. The students will stay in their one classroom, where a rotation of instructors will cycle through to give presentations on business leadership, social media and agricultural business, among other topics.
There are 100 slots for the virtual format, with the number being optimal for managing the webinar account, according to Van Weerdhuizen. As of Thursday afternoon, 26 of those spots had been filled up, he said, and registration will close at 5 p.m. today.
“There’s nothing else like it,” he said of the summit. “There is no other free event that has all those skills open to all students, including AG, FFA.”
Those who attend virtually will get access to everything in-person attendees will, Van Weerdhuizen said, as the classroom settings will be offered on the online format. In addition, any information that comes from vendors will be scanned and shared on a Google Drive for attendees. Typically, during the event, an array of local vendors offer an array of information about local resources, such as food assistance.
The keynote speaker, Veda Shreebankar is Van Weerdhuizen’s “good friend from college” attended Minnesota College of Art & Design. She grew up in India, he said, and started a shoe-painting company there with a friend. It eventually grew into a business with interns and tons of clients, Van Weerdhuizen said. Shreebankar now works as a product designer attracting big clients in Silicon Valley, he said, with the recent one being Tally.
“She is super excited,” Van Weerdhuizen said. “She’s been texting me all week about how excited she is to speak to the students.”
The Emerging Leaders Summit is a key student outreach event for TVCC ever year, Van Weerdhuizen said. As such, they reached out to all the students within the college’s admission system, who had expressed interest in attending college, and also included councilors, athletic directors and athletes. As a result, two of the students attending virtually will be doing so from outside the Western Treasure Valley, including one from Redmond and one northern California, Van Weerdhuizen said.
“It is a way for us to connect with tons of students,” he said. “We want to see them at TVCC and want them to have that dual credit opportunity explored — letting high school students know that those classes are open even if you’re not just coming out of high school.”
When he attended Fruitland High School, Van Weerdhuizen said he attended TVCC in the afternoons.
He completed his dual credit during his senior year, “and the entire time I was developing a portfolio for school and the admissions process there, where you had to have examples.”
The opportunity to attend Minnesota College of Art & Design was a direct result of the dual credit, Van Weerdhuizen said.
“I wouldn’t have come out with a book from Scholastic this year without TVCC,” he said.
