The results are in – Ontario City Council Following are unofficial results

ONTARIO
Ontario voters picked John Kirby, Sam Baker and Eddie Melendrez during Tuesday’s General Election to fill the three seats for Ontario City Council with their four-year terms starting in January. Kirby received the largest share of votes with 2,024, followed by Baker with 1,883 and Melendrez with 1,812.
Those candidates were selected to replace outgoing Ontario City Council members Norm Crume, Marty Justus and Ramon Palomo. Voters had to choose three new councilors out of five possible candidates, the remaining candidates included Maria Fisher and Kevin Petross.
Fisher earned 1,697 votes with Petross garnering 1,374.
The Argus tried to reach out to the candidates on Tuesday to see whether they were holding watch parties and to see how they would respond about being elected.
Baker and Melendrez responded, with both saying they were not planning on having a watch party to wait for election results.
Melendrez offered the following thoughts, as well.
“Whoever is elected to Ontario City Council, I’ll look to contribute in making Ontario a more welcoming, inspiring, successful place to live.”
Melendrez was also recently tapped as a member for Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero's advisory committee. Romero said last week that if voters picked Melendrez for council, he would have to step down from the advisory committee, as he couldn't serve on both.
City Council update
The city council received an update to its members at the Council’s most recent regular meeting in which former City Council President Dan Capron’s seat on the council was applied for by five members of the community.
The Council ultimately moved to appoint Ken Hart, chief financial officer at Valley Family Health Care, to fill the vacancy.
