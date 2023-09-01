Volunteers gather for a photo during a shift at the Nyssa Food Pantry on Wednesday. Pictured, back row, from left, are Fran Gerla, Betty Holcomb, Grayson Wilson and Klintyn Wilson; front row, from left, are Jewell Maine, Susan McLane, Joe Hopkins and Dawna Runnels.
One of the volunteers helps a community member gather items at the Nyssa Community Food Pantry Wednesday. The pantry is at 415 Main St. and is open Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
NYSSA — Do you have some spare time on your hands? Do you have food you're willing to donate? The Nyssa Community Food Pantry is in need of some volunteers and is alway accepting donations.
The pantry needs more volunteers with the growing food demands in the city especially since many individuals can’t afford groceries with the growing costs.
The pantry has three shifts that they can use volunteers for. On Wednesdays, they can use a help during freight, along with the shopping portion of the day when people come to the pantry for food. Also on Thursdays, they could use volunteers for another shopping shift.
Jewell Maine, assistant manager, said the pantry averages 25 volunteers a week with typically seven volunteers each shift. Organizers are always willing to have more volunteers, but it is noteworthy that individuals do have to pass a background check.
“If people want to come once a week, once a month, we could work it out,” Maine said.
There have been more and more citizens relying on the pantry, according to Maine, who said, "Our counts have come up significantly" since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the last month, every day has been over 50 [people].”
Since the pandemic restrictions ended, the pantry changed its style of giving food. It is now set up as a “shopping style,” according to Jewell Maine. Individuals who come the pantry get to go through the pantry and pick what they want, so long as there is enough for others. Since many individuals have problems with certain foods, the pantry gives them an option to choose what they can eat, such as gluten-free foods. Also, if someone has plenty of one type of food, they can get something else similar to it.
Citizens who utilize the pantry are "happy to be able to choose,” said Maine.
Since the pantry is nonprofit, there is no money to pay anyone. It’s ran totally by volunteers, which is why donations are always greatly appreciated.
“We couldn’t do it without donations from members of the community,” said interim manager Betty Holcomb.
“We only give what we have and people have blessed us, so we can bless you," Maine said. "That’s my paycheck.”
There are some citizens in the community who donate what they have grown at their home garden, which pantry volunteers are happy about.
The pantry accepts donations of money or food and Holcomb said “both types of donations are equally important.”
“Financial is needed as much as product,” Holcomb said.
With the pantry in nearby proximity to churches and businesses, it often gets help from both. For example, sometimes when the M&W Market has a sale on items, the pantry will put a flyer at the store listing items it could use and, sometimes, people will donate.
With everything going on in the world, a lot has changed, such as your standard demographics. Pantry volunteers have noticed this over the years.
Holcomb said nowadays, “most of them are retired.”
“Some of them are embarrassed that they have to be here but they’re just supplementing [because] their checks don’t increase ever,” she said.
Maine added that the other issue she is seeing “is more and more people are homeless. That’s a demographic that’s really climbing up there.”
The Nyssa Community Food Pantry is at 415 Main St. It is open Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
