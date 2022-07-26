ONTARIO — The Ontario Community Recreation Center project, formerly referred to as the Ontario pool project, is continuing through the various phases of design and construction to renovate the Ontario pool, tennis courts, skate park and building where the community peer center will be located.
The future Ontario Community Recreation Center, currently known as the Ontario Aquatic Center, will incorporate an array of recreational activities for both adults and children.
Although the recreation center will consist of multiple projects, the pool is the Ontario Recreation District’s main priority, followed by the tennis courts, skate park, peer center and new concession stand.
Cost efficiency and sustainability is of high importance to the Ontario Recreation District, according to Executive Director Andrew Maeda. He said that the costs of maintaining a year-round, or a seasonal pool, will consist of nearly half of the district's annual tax revenue.
Maeda says that it is worth noting that the district — and therefore the pool — does not receive any revenue from the city’s marijuana tax. This is because it is not a city facility. However, the district will receive a percentage of the transient occupancy tax.
As such, district officials intends to focus on sustainability, while also focusing on getting the community a pool.
“What is our main purpose? Get our community a pool now, not this immaculate center. Not [an] increase and beautify everything available in the facility. It’s get our pool, get our pool open and available to the community — and make it affordable,” said Maeda during an interview with the Argus Observer.
District officials will pursue an outdoor pool first but, Maeda said, noting that members of the pool committee, along with himself, are interested in offering an indoor pool. However, the outdoor pool is more cost efficient to maintain.
Maeda referenced facilities in Cascade and Twin Falls, Idaho, for having inflatable domes to cover the pool over the course of the winter, in order to run the pool as an indoor pool during the winter season. He said the Rec District's plan of approach is to acquire an outdoor pool, followed by the inflatable dome once the outdoor pool is established.
After that, Maeda said this district aims to refurbish the tennis courts and skate park, while creating a peer center for the local community to hang out, communicate and enjoy their time in a safe, supervised environment.
Costs and Construction
The overall projected cost for the recreation center is approximately $3.5 million with a 10% contingency, adding that the at-risk costs, approximately $10,000, will be covered by construction manager as a form of donation. Additionally, the project requires 80% of the overall cost to break ground. However, the projected cost is not a guaranteed price. The Rec District has started the construction document creation phase, to determine the amount and type of materials needed for construction for the design. Following that it will put the project out for bid.
Currently, the district has accumulated around $1.1 million, in addition to a $250,000 donation from the City of Ontario, pending requirements such as the facility’s name including Ontario, a fundraising plan, financial plan for maintenance, construction renderings, construction timeline, and a detailed operations plan, while extending discounts to “any broad group” for pool services.
However, in order to break ground for construction, the district must obtain ownership of the property. The property is currently owned by the city, but was intended to be transferred back to the district toward the end of 2021, when bathrooms were built at the skate park. That project should’ve triggered the agreement between the city and the district to deed the property back to the district, Maeda explained. Although the property hasn’t officially been transferred, it is anticipated that will be complete in September.
Grants and Fundraising
Throughout the fundraising process, the district is accepting all donations from businesses and individuals, and Maeda advised the public to donate via check or cash to avoid transfer charges from the various websites. For a list of donation options, visit ontariorecdistrict.com/downloads, under the Ontario Recreation District tab stating “Donate Today! ORD Pool Project.”
The project has already received many donations from local businesses and individuals, but officials encourage the public to continue donating to the project.
Additionally, the the district is considering applying for grants through the Oregon Department of Education, Oregon Recreation and Parks Association, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to assist in the process of creating the community recreation center.
Through an educational point of view, the peer center intends to offer credit recovery, financial aid access and a GED program — similar to the one at TVCC, along with providing access to trade schools, if the various grants are pursued.
Additionally, the Recreation District officials intends to incorporate a donation wall, to highlight the businesses and individuals that donated to the project. However, it will be an additional project, separate from the community recreation center project.
Community Outreach
The district plans to keep the community informed on the project’s progression through the media, banners, and yard signs that will include a QR code that will link the community to the project’s donation page.
The project intends to keep the community informed through their various social media platforms, along with updates in the local media.
The yard signs and banners are intended to assist the project by having the donation QR code, along with expressing one’s support for the pool and community recreation center.
