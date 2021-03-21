‘The final chapter’: Victims’ families speak up at Anthony Montwheeler’s sentencing

VALE
When Lucas Favreau walked into Court Room 1 of Malheur County Circuit Court on Friday morning, he was greeted by embraces of family members, one of whom gave him a purple ribbon, which he pinned on his chest in honor of his mother Anita Harmon, of Weiser, who died as a result of domestic violence. He sat alongside his family members in the front row of benches full of supporters, most donning similar ribbons. When Jessica Bates and her children arrived, they, too were greeted with hugs and surrounded by family members, who were there on behalf of David Bates, of Vale, who was killed the same day as Harmon. Several people on Bates’ side wore buttons with a photo of David and Jessica.
The families were linked together through tragedy, after Harmon’s and Bate’s lives were cut short on Jan. 7, 2017. That was the day that Anthony Montwheeler kidnapped his ex-wife and brutally murdered her before driving head-on into an SUV driven by David.
For four years, families have awaited an end to court proceedings — this finally came on Friday during Montwheeler’s sentencing which was presided over by Multnomah County Judge Eric Bergstrom. Prior to that, the case had dragged on with the first two years of delays due to evaluations of Montwheeler’s mental health. It was not until December of 2018 that he was ultimately deemed fit to stand trial. He pleaded not guilty in February of 2019, more than three years after committing the crime, and in May of that year, was granted a one-year continuance on his trial.
Remembering Anita
Favreau, his sister, Alyssa Harmon, and his aunt, Stacey Harmon-Roeber, got up to speak about Anita Harmon before District Attorney David Goldthorpe was allowed to play a 4-minute photo slideshow, which was a life tribute for Harmon.
During their comments, Harmon’s family painted a photo of a woman who loved many things, including her large family and dinners with them, animals and horses, cracking open a new book — especially a series, long baths at the end of the day, traveling to New York and Los Angeles to spend time with her sister and the simpler things in life, such as saltwater taffy, and making homemade cookies, which often came with colorful sprinkles on top.
“Anita loved sprinkles … and I think that says a lot about a person — how you feel about sprinkles,” Harmon-Roeber said while reading her victim impact statement, adding that while going through her sister’s belongings she found more than 100 bottles of the sugary confection.
She was 8 years old when her younger sister was born in 1976, Harmon-Roeber said, and recalls a young child who was precocious and “a wild thing who loved to tease all of us — especially our older brother.” Overall, she recalled a “happy little sister.”
She lamented over the things Harmon had missed and would continue to miss out on, including her children’s milestones.
Favreau when addressing Montwheeler said that at first there was hate and anger toward him, which over the years became numb. He told Montwheeler that his actions had left Favreau and his sister motherless, the Bates children, and even Montwheelers’ children, fatherless, yet still said he would pray for him.
“I feel it best to integrate a life my mother would have appreciated,” Favreau said. “My mother had a sense of selfless love.”
His sister echoed that love during her statement.
“My mom was a loving person, she wanted the best for us … even if it meant working extra jobs,” she said. “We didn’t have much as kids but ended up having family love.”
The family members all turned to the Bates family, expressing words of love and heartache and grief over the situation.
Remembering David
Several members of the Bates family got up to speak, with Jessica leading the way, all taking their turn in expressing their condolences to Harmon’s family, too. Most spoke of their faith in God as what kept them strong, with several citing Bible verses and speaking of forgiveness.
Jessica said the first year was the hardest and she was mostly numb.
“After that, I could reflect on how incredibly blessed I am,” she said. “ I never in a million years dreamed I would be married to a soul so wonderful and have five wonderful children.”
Turning to look at Montwheeler, she said “I want you to know Anthony, from my lips: I forgive you.”
She told him that it was her faith which kept her strong, and is hopeful Montwheeler will also eventually “seek God.”
Jessica said it was hard to lose David this early, who used to jokingly say, “I have to go first,” when she was on call and he was home with all the kids. She added that she found comfort knowing where David was now and that she would be faithful in her calling, as she “looked forward to being home with him.”
In turning to Harmon’s children, she said, “If you need a mother, there are lots of mothers in the Bates family for you,” which was met by Favreau shaping his hands into a heart and placing them against his chest.
John Bates described his brother as a family man.
“He was a good man, giving his time, energy and love. He and Jessica have five beautiful children, who are blessed to have a strong faith-filled mother,” he said. “We’ll do our best to help the survivors, but it will be only a shadow of what Dave could do.”
He also told Montwheeler he forgave him, but only so he would have “no part of my heart or life.”
David’s young son, Emmett, also bravely faced Montwheeler, telling him that four years ago he had suffered a loss he couldn’t put to words, but that he knew his dad was in a wonderful place.
“David was a great man in so many ways,” said his nephew, Josh Schoorl. “There wasn’t anything David wouldn’t have done for someone,” he said, recalling playing many games with him when he was growing up.
Michael Stroebel in his turn spoke strongly of the need for forgiveness in order to be set free and in speaking to Montwheeler said he hoped he would “cling” to Jesus Christ.
“David is rooting for you and so is Anita,” he said.
Justice served?
Montwheeler’s prison sentence is 25 years to life for murder in the second degree for killing Harmon (with credit for 4 years served); 20 years for manslaughter in the first degree for killing David Bates, of which 10 will run concurrent with the first sentence; (if he is ever granted parole, the other ten years will be served consecutive, after which he would be eligible for parole with no post prison supervision); and three years concurrently for assault in the third degree for injuring Jessica Bates in the crash. Remaining charges were dismissed. Part of his plea agreement, per his lawyer’s comments during the sentencing was that Montwheeler has waived any right to appeal.
Josh Schoorl, when speaking had said the entire tragedy had made him question Oregon’s justice system and the way it “treats victims of crimes.”
Kathy Petersen, there on behalf of the Bates family, said she had felt the “injustice of today,” saying she had been to many hearings “and they were a joke,” and that she did not think justice was served.
Connie Schoorl thanked Goldthorpe, saying he had been kind to her family.
Goldthorpe, on behalf of the state, had sought the maximum possible time that could be allotted to Montwheeler.
However, in his tear-filled statement to Bergstrom, just before the judge sentenced Montwheeler, Goldthorpe had said, “there is no punishment under the laws of the State of Oregon harsh enough” for Montwheeler, and that no amount of time, or even his death — were that legally possible — would fill the void in the families’ lives.
He said Montwheeler was evil, abusive and a horrible human being, who had taken advantage of the criminal and justice and mental health systems in Oregon, and after the events in 2017, had prolonged the case, causing the families’ suffering to continue due to “a lack of finality and a delay of justice.”
Acknowledging the “harsh truth” of his sentencing including the likelihood of parole, Goldthorpe said “the defendent should be sentenced to life in prison.” That is why he sought to have the 10 years running after the 25 years, so that Montwheeler’s release would be “astronomically difficult and unlikely.”
The district attorney said if in the event Montwheeler was considered for parol some 21 years in the future, he intends to be there, along with families of Harmon and Bates.
“Our purpose will be to make sure the defendant never again walks this earth as a free man,” he said, adding that until that day he would do his best never to speak Montwheeler’s name again, and ask that people forget him.
“He should disappear into history, his legacy being one of jealousy, of abuse, of greed, of deception, of evil,” Goldthorpe said. “And after today, Malheur County’s and these families’ legacy will be that we fought against his evil, and that we locked it away where it will never again harm an innocent member of our society.”
