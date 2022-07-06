The eggs that thunder in Nyssa

Thundereggs, Oregon’s state rock which is abundant in the Owyhees, are a constant centerpiece of the annual Thunderegg Days festival in Nyssa, as seen in this file photo from 2016.

 Larry Meyer, file | The Argus Observer

NYSSA — Thunderegg Days are back this year. The festival with lots of vendors and even more rocks is going to be in Nyssa from Thursday to Saturday at South Park.

If there are any rock hounds in the area, by all means this is the event for you to look at or purchase some cool rocks. However, there aren’t just rocks to enjoy at Thunderegg Days, there’s food, vendors, a car show, lawnmower races, and other activities for the community to enjoy.

There will be concerts performed by various bands throughout the three-day event.

On Thursday, at noon the event will kick off with welcomes from the Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and vendors will be opening. Following that at 1 p.m. the Nyssa Public Library will be hosting a story time. The evening will round out with a pie and ice cream social at 6 p.m., followed by a live concert at 6:30 p.m. starring Greg and Glenda Bostock.

Continuing the event Friday, vendors will be opening at 9 a.m. The library will offer another story time at 1 p.m. Following that, there will be a few bands performing, including Uncle Bob’s Band at 6 p.m., followed by Tejano Outlaw at 8 p.m. When sundown hits, there will be a free screening of “Encanto,” a 2021 animated Disney movie.

The final day of the event, Saturday, kicks off earlier than usual. At 7 a.m., there will be a rock tour to Succor Creek for thundereggs. At 8 a.m. there will be a basketball tournament. At 9 a.m., the vendors will open. For those who like cars, at 10 a.m. the Thunder in the Streets Car show will start along with the Outlaw Dragsters. The Nyssa Public library will hold story time again, but a bit earlier, at 11 a.m. The Outlaw Dragsters will continue at 2 p.m. The last band to perform for the event will be Poison Creek Band at 8 p.m.

The Thunderegg Days festival will culminate with a fireworks show at sundown.



