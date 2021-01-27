ONTARIO
City of Ontario staff, in preparation for the formulation of the new city budget, held two separate meetings on Jan. 23 and Jan. 26.
Strategic plan review
The first of the two meetings covered “strategic plan review,” going over the five main “strands” within the City’s plan: desirability, education, lifestyle, beautification and growth.
Provided to members of the council were copies of a packet that outlined the various practical elements that need to be addressed in order to achieve the desired effect. Along with the activities, a designation of short of long term are also provided along with a timeline.
Among these listed activities are:
Desirability
• Clean streets – Short term
• Increase garbage, cart, and weed cleanup – Short term
Education
• Find out the needs of local employers – Short term
• Identify future projected industries – Long term
Lifestyle
• Construct a downtown gazebo – Short term
• Plant trees at Lanterman Park – Short term
Beautification
• Enhance our gateway – Long term
• Create a “Freak Alley” type of event – Long term
Ontario Assistant City Manager Peter Hall prepared a presentation that detailed each strand of the City’s improvement agenda and was the presenter at the afternoon meeting.
Preliminary budget meeting Tuesday night was the preliminary budget meeting for the City of Ontario in which Ontario Finance Director Kari Ott gave what she called “a big overview picture.”
Opening the meeting, Ott said she wanted reiterate the City’s “core values” of “commitment” “openness” “respect” and “efficiency.”
The agenda for the meeting consisted of the following:
• Preliminary budget committee rules
• General economic factors
• Budget process
• Future budget committee meetings
Joining members of the Ontario City Council and staff at the meeting were members of the Ontario Budget Committee.
Ott said that the City’s budget process review has three parts, including: strategic plan review with City Council, Revenue and expenditure forecast, budget preparation.
She went over topics that were prohibited from discussion during the meeting, there included: “deliberation on 2021-2022 budget document,” “specific estimates associated with any fund, department, or line item,” “Questions to whether to fund specific programs or expenditures,” “Questions of whether to impose any tax levy, or the amount of any levy.”
Revenue outlook
Ott presented a “revenue overview,” each line item showed the amount that was budgeted for in 2020-2021 versus the projected amount and the corresponding difference between the two amounts.
Some of the more notable items where the dollar difference in the projected amount was higher than the budgeted amount are property taxes and local marijuana tax. The difference between the amounts for local marijuana tax being $1,900,000.
As far as revenue from the dispensaries is concerned, Ontario City Manager Adam Brown said that with the opening of new dispensaries in town, he expected that the overall take would become more evenly spread with each new business that opens, however, the outcome was different than he anticipated.
“The pie keeps growing with the addition of each new store,” said Brown.
