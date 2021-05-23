ONTARIO — After learning that Idaho District 9 Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, was planning to introduce legislation in January along with Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, regarding moving the Oregon-Idaho border, the newspaper reached out to her to learn more about her interest in that proposal.
The proposal to move the border is now a required conversation three times per year for Malheur County Commissioners, as the majority of the 31.9% who voted were in favor of Measure 23-64. As such, the Malheur County Court will meet for the first time in September to take up the conversation on “promoting” the county’s interests in relocating the border.
Boyle suggested that people were addressing issues with their vote.
“Apparently the majority of the voters in Malheur County were aware of the issues,” she said. “Perhaps they believe leaving behind the government handouts and illegal drugs of Oregon for Freedom in Idaho is a worthy goal.”
Noting that marijuana is not legal in Idaho, Boyle said activities associated with that business would have to move or close.
“The illegal drug business would have to relocate farther west,” she said. “That would be a relief to our Idaho law enforcement and court system and to many of our citizens.”
The newspaper noted to Boyle that Malheur County is the second-most impoverished are in the state. In asking whether the proposal might include a way to offset a massive loss of wages ($12 per hour in Malheur County as of July 1 vs. $7.25 per hour in Idaho) and social services (which are more abundant in Oregon) for those at the poverty level, if they ended up becoming Idaho residents, Boyle said people could move if they didn’t like it.
“People can choose to uproot themselves to move to a state more in line with their values or they can choose to stay where they are and move the state border,” she said. “I have no problem with moving the state border so citizens can remain in their homes. Idaho will remain Idaho with our conservative laws and values.”
Additionally she said that there are “numerous jobs available starting far above Idaho’s minimum wage.”
“Every week, businesses are relocating to Idaho from more liberal states,” Boyle said. “With an expanded border, those businesses would have more area to choose in their relocations which bring jobs and grow the economy.”
While marijuana is still federally illegal, affiliated businesses still must and do pay federal taxes. They also pay taxes to the cities. In 2019-20, dispensaries dumped $1,871,503 taxes into Ontario’s coffers.
Additionally, the city of Ontario has a vested interest in those tax dollars, as they have paid $24,000 for a lobbyist to see two House bills through the current Oregon legislative session. The bills could potentially garner even more revenue for the city.
When asked how long such a proposal might take or whether Congress would support such an idea, potentially walking away from millions of dollars in annual tax revenues gained through the sales of marijuana, the District 9 lawmaker said nobody could predict what Congress might do in the future.
“Idaho will go through an appropriate process to study all the issues involved, make a determination, and provide that to our Congressional delegation,” Boyle said. “I assume Oregon will do the same.”
