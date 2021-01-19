Testing continues;Valley Family Health Care’s Mobile Access Care Unit keeps up Monday COVID tests

ONTARIO
Valley Family Health Care gets a lot of mileage out of their Mobile Access Care unit, also called “MAC” for short.
This past December, MAC set up a free COVID-19 testing clinic in the parking lot of Elks Memorial Baseball Field. Since then that site has been the regular spot to seek a drive-up COVID test in Ontario.
The testing site has been operating at this new location every Monday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with lines of cars waiting each week.
In early December when MAC began the free testing clinic at the new site, it did not receive the expected turn-out that staff had hoped, but sources attributed that lower turn-out to be due to the change in locations.
Since that time, the location has become the regular testing site on Mondays of each week.
Valley Family Health Care also offers rapid COVID testing at their clinic locations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.