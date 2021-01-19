Testing continues;Valley Family Health Care’s Mobile Access Care Unit keeps up Monday COVID tests

Valley Family Health Care's MAC unit is seen here on Monday afternoon for another round of free drive-up COVID testing in the Elks Memorial Baseball field parking lot.

 Griffin Hewitt | Argus Observer

ONTARIO

Valley Family Health Care gets a lot of mileage out of their Mobile Access Care unit, also called “MAC” for short.

This past December, MAC set up a free COVID-19 testing clinic in the parking lot of Elks Memorial Baseball Field. Since then that site has been the regular spot to seek a drive-up COVID test in Ontario.

The testing site has been operating at this new location every Monday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with lines of cars waiting each week.

In early December when MAC began the free testing clinic at the new site, it did not receive the expected turn-out that staff had hoped, but sources attributed that lower turn-out to be due to the change in locations.

Since that time, the location has become the regular testing site on Mondays of each week.

Valley Family Health Care also offers rapid COVID testing at their clinic locations.

