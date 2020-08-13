PAYETTE COUNTY
Public witness testimony is being given tonight, Aug. 13, at an Idaho Oil and Gas Consevation Commission meeting to be made available online. According to an emailed notice sent late Wednesday by Shelley Brock, President of Citizens Allied for Integrity and Accountability, those who signed up will give testimony regarding Docket item No. CC-2020-OGR-01-001, a spacing unit for production of the Fallon 1-10- oil and gas well located along the banks of the Payette River near U.S. Highway 95.
“You are still invited, and encouraged, to watch these Hearings even if you didn't sign up to testify,” said Brock in the notice. “While this application is for an oil/gas well in Payette County, this could be coming to your own community in the future.”
A livestream of the meeting will be available for the hearing at www.facebook.com/IdahoDepartmentofLands. More information is be available at ogcc.idaho.gov.
