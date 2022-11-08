BOISE — AARP is inviting Idahoans to join Governor Brad Little for a statewide telephone town hall meeting. The one-hour conversation with Governor Little and AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel will focus on the recent elections, upcoming legislative session, and other topics important to Idahoans of all ages.

This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with the Governor. Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.



