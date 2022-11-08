BOISE — AARP is inviting Idahoans to join Governor Brad Little for a statewide telephone town hall meeting. The one-hour conversation with Governor Little and AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel will focus on the recent elections, upcoming legislative session, and other topics important to Idahoans of all ages.
This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with the Governor. Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.
The conversation begins at noon Nov. 10. Participants can join by dialing toll-free (866) 767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/. The conversation will also stream live on the AARP Facebook page.
“This forum is a great opportunity for Gov. Little to hear directly from Idahoans about issues of importance to them, and to hear from the governor about the policies and decisions made inside the Capitol which have direct impact in their lives,” said AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel. “This is a unique opportunity for Idahoans to speak directly with Gov. Little and make their voices heard.”
Giving Idahoans a voice on the issues that matter most is a priority and AARP Idaho regularly makes these types of conversations happen. With a membership more than 180,000 Idahoans, AARP is the largest organization in the state and regularly hosts thousands of participants during statewide telephone town hall forums.
This call is available for anyone regardless if they are an AARP member or not.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.