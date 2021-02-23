Teens invited to enter Zions Bank video contest; entries due by March 1;

WEISER
Zions Bank is accepting submissions for its Lights, Camera, Save! video contest.
Organized by the American Bankers Association Foundation, the national competition encourages teens to use video to communicate the value of saving money and inspire their peers to become lifelong savers.
“Lights, Camera, Save! gives Idaho students an opportunity to harness their creativity, learn about using money wisely and communicate those lessons with their peers,” said Zions Bank president and CEO Scott Anderson.
To participate in the contest, students ages 13-18 may create a video, no longer than 30 seconds, on saving and using money wisely and submit a link to the video along with a completed entry form to Zions Bank by March 1.
Zions Bank will host the first round of judging and select a winner to compete on the national level for a prize up to $5,000. Videos will be judged on their quality, message, content and the criteria set forth by the contest’s official rules.
Guidelines and how to enter
Visit lightscamerasave.com to read the official contest rules and view winning videos from last year’s contest.
Limit your video’s length to a maximum of 30 seconds.
Make sure all of the work is yours. Don’t use copyrighted material, including music, movies, and books.
Get the permission of other people – including classmates and friends — featured in your video.
Keep brand logos and labels out of your video. Remove clothing labels, sports teams, car emblems, store logos, and all other identifiers from your video.
Videos can be about any personal finance topic, from savings to budgeting to paying for college.
Entries may be submitted to Malcolm.Hong@zionsbank.com by March 1, 2021. Please include a completed entry packet from www.zionsbank.com/LCS with your submission.
