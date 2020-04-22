VALE — The Malheur County Budget Committee was completing its work today reviewing the proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget despite technological issues which hindered deliberations when connections were lost or people had problems being heard on the first day of discussions on Tuesday.
Budget committee members were spread around the County Court chamber, with county staff working from their offices and others working from sites outside the court house being patched in by phone or the internet.
One of the requests to be added to the budget came from Community in Action, which is seeking $15,000 during the next fiscal year from the county to help pay for services to the homeless.
Heather Echeveste, representing Community in Action, said the agency, provides nearly 300 meals a month to people who are homeless, as well as puts out 156 bags of food per month, mainly food that is easy to prepare.
For the current budget year, the county budgeted $1,500 for aid to the indigent, and the same amount was proposed for the new fiscal year.
Decisions to the budget will be made today.
